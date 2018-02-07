MDC leader Tsvangirai critically ill
Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is critically ill in a Johannesburg hospital and his supporters should brace for the worst, a source with knowledge of his condition said yesterday.
Tsvangirai, 65, has been in and out of hospital since disclosing in June 2016 that he had colon cancer.
He returned to South Africa for further treatment early last month.
“From the medical report that I received yesterday the situation is not looking good. He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst,” the party source said.
Tsvangirai’s illness has divided his party, the Movement for Democratic Change, with officials publicly jockeying to succeed the former trade union leader.
Last month, Tsvangirai said it was time for the older generation to step back and make way for new hands, raising prospects of leadership change.
Without its founder at the helm, the MDC is likely to face immediate instability and could even split, handing a gift to new President Emmerson Mnangagwa in an election expected within the next six months.
Mnangagwa came to power in November after a de facto military coup against Robert Mugabe, 93, who had run Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980.