MDC leader Tsvangirai critically ill

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is critically ill in a Johannesburg hospital and his supporters should brace for the worst, a source with knowledge of his condition said yesterday.

Tsvangirai, 65, has been in and out of hospital since disclosing in June 2016 that he had colon cancer.

He returned to South Africa for further treatment early last month.

“From the medical report that I received yesterday the situation is not looking good. He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst,” the party source said.