Conservationists paid tribute to wildlife-trade researcher and geographer Esmond Bradley Martin yesterday‚ following his death at his home in Nairobi‚ Kenya.

Known for his investigations undercover into the illegal trade in rhino horn and ivory, the BBC has reported that the US citizen‚ 75‚ was found stabbed to death on Sunday.

Save the Elephants said yesterday it was deeply shocked and saddened at his death.

“One of the world’s leading ivory trade experts‚ [Esmond’s surveys] shone a powerful spotlight on the wildlife markets around the world that are sucking ivory‚ rhino horn and countless other African species into their maw.

“By charting the scale of these markets and tracking fluctuations with rigour and consistency‚ he provided a solid foundation for action to close them down.

“Conservation has lost an important figure‚ elephants have lost a great champion and the shock of Esmond’s death will be felt around the world.