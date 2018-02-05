Uma Thurman details ‘attack’ by Weinstein in London hotel room

Actress Uma Thurman, who is indelibly linked to Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax studio thanks to her iconic roles in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, has broken her silence about the disgraced Hollywood mogul, accusing him of attacking her and threatening her career.

Dozens of Hollywood women – including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale and Salma Hayek – have accused Weinstein of acts ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

The scandal touched off a deluge of allegations against powerful men in entertainment, politics and the media, forcing many industries to re-examine workplace policies.

Thurman, 47, told The New York Times in an interview published at the weekend of two incidents in London that took place after the release of 1994’s Oscarwinning Pulp Fiction.

They followed an episode in Paris during which Thurman said Weinstein, wearing a dressing gown, led her into a steam room during a meeting about a script.

In the first “attack”, in Weinstein’s suite at London’s Savoy Hotel, “he pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He did all kinds of unpleasant things”, she said.

Thurman said she took a friend with her to confront Weinstein not long afterwards, but his assistants pressured her to meet him alone.

Thurman said she told Weinstein: “If you do what you did to me to other people, you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you.”

Weinstein told the paper “she very well could have said this”.

“He acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologised and deeply regrets,” his spokeswoman said.