Uma Thurman details ‘attack’ by Weinstein in London hotel room
Actress Uma Thurman, who is indelibly linked to Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax studio thanks to her iconic roles in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, has broken her silence about the disgraced Hollywood mogul, accusing him of attacking her and threatening her career.
Dozens of Hollywood women – including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale and Salma Hayek – have accused Weinstein of acts ranging from sexual harassment to rape.
The scandal touched off a deluge of allegations against powerful men in entertainment, politics and the media, forcing many industries to re-examine workplace policies.
Thurman, 47, told The New York Times in an interview published at the weekend of two incidents in London that took place after the release of 1994’s Oscarwinning Pulp Fiction.
They followed an episode in Paris during which Thurman said Weinstein, wearing a dressing gown, led her into a steam room during a meeting about a script.
In the first “attack”, in Weinstein’s suite at London’s Savoy Hotel, “he pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He did all kinds of unpleasant things”, she said.
Thurman said she took a friend with her to confront Weinstein not long afterwards, but his assistants pressured her to meet him alone.
Thurman said she told Weinstein: “If you do what you did to me to other people, you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you.”
Weinstein told the paper “she very well could have said this”.
“He acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologised and deeply regrets,” his spokeswoman said.
“However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. Mr Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to why Ms Thurman, who he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public.”
Weinstein is reportedly in treatment for sexual addiction.
Until now, he has insisted all his sexual encounters have been consensual. Lawyer Ben Brafman said Weinstein was stunned and saddened by the new allegations.
Thurman’s comments to the Times “are being carefully examined and investigated before deciding whether any legal action against her would be appropriate,” Brafman said.
The actress had suggested mistreatment by Weinstein in an Instagram post in November when she said: “you don’t deserve a bullet – stay tuned”.
Fellow actresses were quick to express support for Thurman on social media, with Reese Witherspoon saying her story was deeply upsetting and Jessica Chastain describing her as a warrior who had seen the inside of the industry for 30 years.
British police are now investigating sexual assault allegations brought by nine women against Weinstein, according to media reports on Saturday. – AFP