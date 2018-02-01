Outrage over rape of Delhi baby

An eight-month-old girl raped in Delhi has suffered internal injuries, a leading Indian rights campaigner said yesterday, as she launched a 30-day protest to demand the death penalty for child rapists.

Swati Maliwal, who heads the Delhi Commission for Women, visited the infant in hospital after the attack and has urged a change in the law to deter such attacks in the city known as India’s rape capital.

Reports said the girl had to be fitted with a colostomy bag after the attack, which occurred while her mother was at work.

“She has gone through immense pain, her internal organs have been damaged.

“They will take a long time to heal,” Maliwal said.

“She’s just so small. “It’s horrific what she’s gone through.”

India’s Supreme Court dispatched two doctors to check on the child’s welfare yesterday after a lawyer filed a public interest petition asking it to intervene in her case.

Maliwal announced a month-long protest to urge tougher laws in India, which has some of the world’s highest rates of sexual violence against children.

“People are just fed up with the system, they feel there’s no hope,” she said.