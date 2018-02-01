Outrage over rape of Delhi baby
An eight-month-old girl raped in Delhi has suffered internal injuries, a leading Indian rights campaigner said yesterday, as she launched a 30-day protest to demand the death penalty for child rapists.
Swati Maliwal, who heads the Delhi Commission for Women, visited the infant in hospital after the attack and has urged a change in the law to deter such attacks in the city known as India’s rape capital.
Reports said the girl had to be fitted with a colostomy bag after the attack, which occurred while her mother was at work.
“She has gone through immense pain, her internal organs have been damaged.
“They will take a long time to heal,” Maliwal said.
“She’s just so small. “It’s horrific what she’s gone through.”
India’s Supreme Court dispatched two doctors to check on the child’s welfare yesterday after a lawyer filed a public interest petition asking it to intervene in her case.
Maliwal announced a month-long protest to urge tougher laws in India, which has some of the world’s highest rates of sexual violence against children.
“People are just fed up with the system, they feel there’s no hope,” she said.
“They don’t know how to express their anger any more.
“I will work day and night to ensure a safer environment for women and to force the government to listen to our demand for the death penalty for all child rapists.”
Police have charged the girl’s 27-yearold cousin after he confessed to the crime.
But Maliwal said delays in delivering justice were a key reason why high levels of sexual violence against women persisted.
“The fact is that an eight-month-old baby has been raped,” she said.
“There is no other way [than the death penalty] of creating a deterrence in the society because there is no fear of the law.”
The victim’s parents, impoverished daily wage labourers, have also called for the death penalty.
Under Indian law the maximum sentence for rape is life imprisonment.
India has a horrifying record of sexual crimes against women, with nearly 39 000 rape cases reported in 2016.