‘People’s president’ sworn in

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga had himself sworn in as an alternative president yesterday in front of thousands of supporters, three months after an election he claims was stolen from him.

Authorities have warned that such an inauguration was treasonous and that Odinga could face arrest. However, as the wording of the oath was different to that in the constitution, the consequences of this act of political theatre were unclear.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga, in full realisation of the high calling, assume the office of the People’s President of the Republic of Kenya,” Odinga said in the brief and chaotic ceremony, prompting the sea of people to erupt with joy.

“We have accomplished our promise to Kenyans,” he said before quickly departing, the packed venue emptying out in minutes.

The ceremony followed hours of uncertainty as supporters waited in the baking sun and commentators speculated over whether the 72-year-old would actually go through with the inauguration.

It also came as outrage hit the media fraternity after the government warned broadcasters not to cover the event, and pulled major television network Citizen TV off the air mid-morning.

“President [Uhuru] Kenyatta expressly threatened to shut down and revoke the licences of any media houses that broadcast live,” the Editors’ Guild said.

“The guild is appalled by the details of the meeting, which was held under an atmosphere of intimidation for the media representatives present.”

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, has refused to accept Kenyatta’s reelection, which came after a deeply divisive polls season last year in which rights activists said at least 92 people were killed.

First was an election on August 8, won by Kenyatta and then annulled in a historic decision by the Supreme Court, which ordered a rerun on October 26.

Claiming the poll would not be fair, Odinga boycotted the second vote and Kenyatta won with 98% of the vote. Observers had said the swearing-in would only further divide the nation and the crackdown on media freedom was likely to add to concerns about the state of Kenyan democracy.

While the government and police had initially vowed to block the inauguration, officers kept their distance on the day. “Let them have the park and carry on with their political activities as long as it is within the law,” a senior officer said.

“We are not interested in unnecessary confrontation.” At the Uhuru Park venue, a middleaged businessman said the swearingin was highly symbolic.

“There is a psychological benefit that people feel their voices are heard, but, more importantly, it marks the real start of our resistance,” he said. “The government has completely detached itself from the people, but what are the instruments of power without the people?”

Since boycotting the rerun poll, citing a lack of reform at the election commission, the National Super Alliance (NASA) strategy has been to challenge Kenyatta’s legitimacy by seeking to establish parallel government structures.

Opposition politicians have convened so-called people’s assemblies in some counties and the inauguration of Odinga as people’s president is seen as the culmination of this process.

The International Crisis Group warned that both Odinga and Kenyatta were playing a high-stakes game of brinkmanship.

“Given deep social polarisation and a history of violent clashes between protesters and police, the leaders’ actions could result in significant bloodshed.

They need to pull back,” it said. The group said Kenyatta – who has rejected all efforts to engage his rival – should agree to an audit of the electoral authorities, while leaders should engage on reforms to lower the stakes of political competition.