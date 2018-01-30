Putin ordered doping system, informant says

Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the source of revelations about Moscow’s state-sponsored doping, claims in a German TV report broadcast yesterday that President Vladimir Putin ordered the conspiracy.

“Of course it came all the way from the top, from the president,” Rodchenkov told German public broadcaster ARD in a phone interview, according to a report on the station’s website.

“Because only the president can deploy the domestic secret service FSB for such a special task,” he is quoted as saying in the German-language report.

Putin could not deny knowledge of the scheme, Rodchenkov claims in the report.

Rodchenkov is the former director of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory who fled to the United States in 2016, saying he feared for his life after the sudden death of two senior officials from Russia’s anti-doping agency.