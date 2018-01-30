India bemoans 21 million ‘unwanted’ girls

The desire of Indian parents for sons has created an estimated 21 million unwanted girls because couples keep having children until they produce a boy, the government said yesterday.

Indian parents have historically wanted sons, who are seen as breadwinners and family heirs.

Girls are often viewed as a financial burden in a country where the tradition of giving a dowry persists.

Even though sex selection is against the law, illegal gender-based abortions have been blamed for a sex ratio of 940 females for every 1 000 males in the last census.

But many couples continued having children until they produced their desired number of sons, the government said in its annual economic survey.