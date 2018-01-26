Hundreds of children ill in Papua health crisis
About 800 children have been sickened by a measles-and-malnutrition outbreak in Indonesia’s remote Papua province, officials said yesterday, with as many as 100 other people, mostly toddlers, feared to have been killed.
The latest figures mark an escalation of a health crisis first made public in mid-January that underscores the severe lack of medical care and other basic services in a far-flung island region shared with Papua New Guinea.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered military and medical teams to bring supplies to remote villages, amid a low-level separatist insurgency largely driven by resentment over conditions in the impoverished region.
Doctors at an overloaded and underequipped 80-patient hospital in Agats were struggling to cope yesterday, as crying, rakethin children wandered smelly hallways where some patients lay on rickety gurneys.
Officials were shocked by the spike in measles cases, which is being blamed partly on weakened immune systems due to lack of food.
Many parents travelled for hours to seek care for their children in Agats, which has the only hospital in the outbreak-hit Asmat region, a swampy area criss-crossed by rivers.
“We received information [about the outbreak] too late so that has led to the high death toll,” hospital director Richard Mirino said.
Dozens of patients are being treated at a church due to lack of space at the hospital.
Gabriel Dem and his malnourished son travelled two hours by boat from a tiny village to reach the hospital, which has little modern equipment and no air-conditioning.
“There isn’t much food there so we’re suffering,” Dem said of his community, as he sat in the stifling heat. “In order to eat, we have to go out and fish or hunt. There are no shops.”
The health ministry and military officials said nearly 800 children had been sickened with measles or malnutrition, while about 12 000 children with no symptoms had been treated, including by vaccination, to prevent a spread of the outbreak.
Some 70 children have died around Asmat, with more than two dozen people also believed to have perished from the outbreak in the remote, mountainous district of Oksibil.
Many Papuans live a semi-nomadic life in remote areas with little medical care. – AFP