Court gives jailed killer time out to father child
An Indian court has freed for two weeks a convicted murderer serving a life jail term so that he can try to become a father, his lawyer said yesterday.
Siddique Ali, 40, was freed by the Madras High Court following a plea by his 32-year-old wife so the couple can undergo fertility treatment.
The court order, made last week but only revealed yesterday, is a rare judgment in India recognising prisoners’ conjugal rights.
The judges said Ali was released under extraordinary circumstances for the “purpose of procreation”.
They rejected a prosecution contention that the law does not provide for a prisoner to be freed to start a family.
The court order said the wife was “a suffering person and her legitimate expectation to have a child cannot be declined”.
“Being human beings, prisoners also would like to share their problems with their life partner as well as the society. Just because they are termed as prisoner, their right to dignity can’t be deprived,” the 11-page judgment said.
The justices ordered Ali to return to prison on February 3 but said they would consider additional leave if required.
Ali was convicted two years ago. Details of the murder were not available.
The couple’s lawyer said Ali and his wife were consulting fertility specialists.
“The doctors are conducting tests and we are hopeful their wish is fulfilled,” the lawyer, who did not want to be named, said . – AFP