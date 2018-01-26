Court gives jailed killer time out to father child

An Indian court has freed for two weeks a convicted murderer serving a life jail term so that he can try to become a father, his lawyer said yesterday.

Siddique Ali, 40, was freed by the Madras High Court following a plea by his 32-year-old wife so the couple can undergo fertility treatment.

The court order, made last week but only revealed yesterday, is a rare judgment in India recognising prisoners’ conjugal rights.

The judges said Ali was released under extraordinary circumstances for the “purpose of procreation”.

They rejected a prosecution contention that the law does not provide for a prisoner to be freed to start a family.