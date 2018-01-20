Parents chained and starved kids
The California parents accused of imprisoning their 13 children in the family’s squalid home, beat, starved and chained the victims to their beds for years, taunting them with apple pie, according to a prosecutor who called it a case of human depravity.
The father, David Turpin, 57, is also accused of sexually abusing one of his young daughters, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said before the couple’s first court appearance late on Thursday.
The California couple pleaded not guilty on Thursday to multiple counts of torture as grisly details emerged of how they allegedly kept their 13 children in locked rooms or chains, allowing them to shower no more than once a year.
David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 49 – who had registered their home as a school – were hit with 12 counts of torture, 12 of false imprisonment, six of child abuse and six of abuse of a dependent adult ahead of their court appearance in the city of Riverside.
The couple arrived in court dressed in black with their hands and legs shackled, and were represented by a public defender.
David Turpin was also charged with committing a lewd act against a child by force or fear or duress, District Attorney Hestrin told a press conference.
The court set bail at $12-million (about R150-million) for each of the defendants.
“If convicted of all charges, they face 94 (years) up to life in prison,” Hestrin said.
Sheriff’s deputies in Perris, a town southeast of Los Angeles, found three of the captives shackled with chains and padlocks in their filthy, foul-smelling home after receiving an emergency assistance call from their teenage sister, who had managed to escape.
Hestrin said the 17-year-old had been working on a plan to escape for more than two years, and took one of her siblings with her, who became frightened and turned back.
The teenager was so emaciated that officers first thought she was a young child.
Officers also initially assumed all the other siblings to be children, but were shocked to discover seven ranging in age from 18 to 29.
All 13 are being treated for malnutrition and undergoing other diagnostic tests.
Hestrin said all the children had been subjected to prolonged abuse, were not allowed to shower more than once a year, and barred from seeing a dentist or doctor.
“Circumstantial evidence in the house suggests that the victims were often not released from their chains to go to the bathroom,” he said.
“If the children were found to wash their hands above the wrist area, they were accused of playing in the water and they would be chained up,” Hestrin said.
When they were not chained up, they were locked in different rooms and were not allowed to have toys, “although there were many toys found in the house that were in their original packages and had never been opened”.
While the children’s ordeal began when the family was living in the Fort Worth region of Texas, it “intensified over time and worsened” when they moved to California.
“They were fed very little, on a schedule,” Hestrin added.
Mark Uffer, chief executive officer at the Corona regional medical centre where the adults were being treated, has described their condition as stable.
Neither parent was able to immediately explain why their children were restrained, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
There was no indication that either parent suffered from mental illness, Perris police chief Greg Fellows said, or that the children’s ordeal was linked to the family’s religious beliefs.
Initial investigations have confirmed that the couple were the biological parents of all 13 siblings.