Parents chained and starved kids

The California parents accused of imprisoning their 13 children in the family’s squalid home, beat, starved and chained the victims to their beds for years, taunting them with apple pie, according to a prosecutor who called it a case of human depravity.

The father, David Turpin, 57, is also accused of sexually abusing one of his young daughters, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said before the couple’s first court appearance late on Thursday.

The California couple pleaded not guilty on Thursday to multiple counts of torture as grisly details emerged of how they allegedly kept their 13 children in locked rooms or chains, allowing them to shower no more than once a year.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 49 – who had registered their home as a school – were hit with 12 counts of torture, 12 of false imprisonment, six of child abuse and six of abuse of a dependent adult ahead of their court appearance in the city of Riverside.

The couple arrived in court dressed in black with their hands and legs shackled, and were represented by a public defender.

David Turpin was also charged with committing a lewd act against a child by force or fear or duress, District Attorney Hestrin told a press conference.

The court set bail at $12-million (about R150-million) for each of the defendants.

“If convicted of all charges, they face 94 (years) up to life in prison,” Hestrin said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Perris, a town southeast of Los Angeles, found three of the captives shackled with chains and padlocks in their filthy, foul-smelling home after receiving an emergency assistance call from their teenage sister, who had managed to escape.

Hestrin said the 17-year-old had been working on a plan to escape for more than two years, and took one of her siblings with her, who became frightened and turned back.

The teenager was so emaciated that officers first thought she was a young child.