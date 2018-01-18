Pope warns against destructive violence

Pope Francis denounced the use of violence in the struggle for indigenous rights when celebrating mass in a restive region of Chile yesterday, hours after assailants fire-bombed churches and other targets.

The Argentine-born pontiff was shining the spotlight on the simmering conflict between the state and the Mapuche people, who centuries ago controlled vast areas of Chile but are now marginalised.

“You cannot assert yourself by destroying others, because this only leads to more violence and division,” the pope said, speaking before thousands of faithful at an airfield in Temuco, the capital of the southern Araucania region.

“Violence begets violence, destruction increases fragmentation and separation. Violence eventually makes a most just cause into a lie,” the pope warned.

“We say ‘no to destructive violence’ in either of its two forms.”

Unidentified assailants hurled incendiary devices at three Catholic churches and an evangelical Christian church in pre-dawn attacks yesterday in the Araucania region.

Five other churches had previously been hit by arsonists in Chile’s capital, Santiago.