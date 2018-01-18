Full marks for Trump in mind test

Identifying animals and reciting a list of words are among the type of challenges contained in the cognitive fitness test taken by US President Donald Trump.

According to White House doctor Ronny Jackson, Trump scored exceedingly well (30 out of 30) on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and has “no cognitive issues whatsoever”.

Jackson said Trump himself had requested to sit the test after questions about his mental health.

“I think he saw doing the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest,” Jackson said.

“And I think he wasn’t the least bit concerned he had anything to hide.”