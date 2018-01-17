Starving siblings held captive

Parents arrested for torture after 13 children – some shackled – found in house

A couple from California have been arrested on charges of torture after authorities said yesterday that their 13 malnourished children had been held captive in their home, with some shackled to beds in the dark.

Authorities said they were alerted after a 17-year-old girl escaped on Sunday and called police using a cellphone she had found.

She was so emaciated that officers said they originally thought she was just 10.

The victims ranged in age from two to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings,” police said.

“The parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children had been restrained in that manner.

“Deputies were shocked to discover that seven of the victims were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. They were malnourished and very dirty.”

The sheriff’s office said the victims were provided with food and beverages after they claimed to be starving.

The parents, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, were arrested on torture and child endangerment charges with bail set at $9-million (R110-million).

The Spanish-style house where the victims were held is located in the middle-class neighbourhood of Perris, a small city 110km southeast of Los Angeles.

The home boasted three cars as well as a van with tinted windows.

One of the cars had a child’s seat in the back.

There are indications that the children had been allowed outside the house in recent years.

A Facebook page under the name of David-Louise Turpin includes pictures of the couple attending marriage or exchange of vows ceremonies from 2011 to 2016, with their children present.

In the latest set, uploaded in April 2016, Louise wears a long white wedding gown while her husband is dressed in a suit.