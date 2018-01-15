Passenger plane skids off runway onto seaside cliff
A plane with 168 people aboard skidded off a runway onto a seaside cliff after landing at an airport in northern Turkey at the weekend.
But no one was injured, in what one passenger called a miracle.
There were pregnant women and children on board, passengers said.
The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara bound for Trabzon, where the accident occurred as the jet was landing late on Saturday.
Dramatic images from CNN Turk broadcaster showed the plane lying on the cliffside, its nose just metres from the waters of the Black Sea and its wheels stuck in mud.
“There was panic, people shouting, screaming,” one of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, said.
“When they told us to leave from the rear exit, everyone tried to push ahead. It was a terrible situation.”
She said they could smell fuel and feared that a fire would break out. “We were scared,” she said. Yuksel Gordu said it was a miracle that they were safe.
“We could have burnt, the plane could have exploded, we could have fallen into the sea,” she said.
Images from a news agency showed smoke emanating from the trapped plane and an engine that appeared to have fallen into the water.
Pegasus Airlines confirmed yesterday there were no injuries among the 162 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants.
The cause of the incident was unknown, but a probe is under way.
The Trabzon public prosecutor has launched a separate criminal probe.
The airport was temporarily shut before reopening early yesterday, while an operation to remove the jet was continuing.