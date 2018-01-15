Passenger plane skids off runway onto seaside cliff

A plane with 168 people aboard skidded off a runway onto a seaside cliff after landing at an airport in northern Turkey at the weekend.

But no one was injured, in what one passenger called a miracle.

There were pregnant women and children on board, passengers said.

The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara bound for Trabzon, where the accident occurred as the jet was landing late on Saturday.

Dramatic images from CNN Turk broadcaster showed the plane lying on the cliffside, its nose just metres from the waters of the Black Sea and its wheels stuck in mud.

“There was panic, people shouting, screaming,” one of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, said.

“When they told us to leave from the rear exit, everyone tried to push ahead. It was a terrible situation.”