Germany’s SPD at odds over coalition

Leading members of Germany’s Social Democrats voiced scepticism yesterday over a preliminary coalition agreement reached with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, days after the hard-fought deal was hailed as a breakthrough.

Berlin’s SPD mayor Michael Mueller said he was very critical about entering into another government with Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc after all three parties slumped to their worst results in decades in September’s election.

“The same coalition with the same policies is not the right answer,” the centre-left politician told the Tagesspiegel daily, calling for further talks to win more concessions on key SPD demands.

Party leaders on Friday announced after tortuous negotiations that they had signed off on a policy blueprint paving the way for formal coalition discussions to begin after months of paralysis in Europe’s top economy.

In the 28-page document, the parties agreed to join France in a push to strengthen and reform the eurozone, to limit the influx of asylum seekers to Germany to about 200 000 a year, and to refrain from tax hikes.