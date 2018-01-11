Man wakes up just before postmortem
Spanish morgue workers had a huge fright when a prisoner who had been declared dead after an apparent suicide woke up just as they prepared to perform a postmortem, authorities said yesterday.
The man, whom Spain’s prison authority refused to identify, was found unconscious in a prison near Oviedo, in northern Spain, at about 8am on Sunday.
Three doctors found he had no signs of life, a spokeswoman said.
According to Spanish media, the man is called Gonzalo Montoya, he is 29 and in prison for stealing scrap metal.
His father, Jose Carlos, said his son was taken to Oviedo’s forensic medicine institute and woke up just as doctors were about to perform his postmortem.
“He realised they were taking him out of the cover to put him on the table and do an autopsy,” he said.
His son had been unconscious after swallowing pills in an attempted suicide.
Montoya said doctors had already put marks on Gonzalo’s body for the postmortem.
The prison authority of Spain – and the government of the Asturias region where Oviedo is located – have both opened investigations into the case.