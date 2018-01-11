Man wakes up just before postmortem

Spanish morgue workers had a huge fright when a prisoner who had been declared dead after an apparent suicide woke up just as they prepared to perform a postmortem, authorities said yesterday.

The man, whom Spain’s prison authority refused to identify, was found unconscious in a prison near Oviedo, in northern Spain, at about 8am on Sunday.

Three doctors found he had no signs of life, a spokeswoman said.

According to Spanish media, the man is called Gonzalo Montoya, he is 29 and in prison for stealing scrap metal.