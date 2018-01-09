Coronation less than ideal, queen admits

In the memories of the generation who watched it, the coronation was the stuff of fairytales – a bejewelled queen being invested with all the pomp and circumstance Britain could muster.

Nearly 65 years after the young queen charmed the Commonwealth with the first televised coronation, she has disclosed the secret discomfort behind the glamorous facade, from a heavy crown with some “disadvantages” to a frankly “horrible” journey.

The queen, who reflects on her own coronation and that of her father for a BBC television programme, has given an unprecedented insight into the reality of the day she was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2 1953.

The programme is due to be broadcast by the BBC and in the US, with an American trailer released this weekend showing the Queen speaking candidly about the less than picture-perfect elements required to make the coronation ceremony and procession a success.

Filmed watching scenes of her 27-yearold self travelling in the Gold State Coach, she appears to confess the experience had in part been “horrible”, suggesting that difficulties might have been down to a lack of suspension.

“It’s only sprung on leather,” she said. “Not very comfortable.”

Later in the trailer for The Coronation, as she discussed the crown jewels, she said smiling: “There are some disadvantages to the crowns, but otherwise, they’re quite important things.”