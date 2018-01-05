Deadly history of crashed seaplane revealed

A seaplane that crashed into an Australian river, killing five British tourists and the pilot, was recovered yesterday as reports emerged of the aircraft’s involvement in another deadly accident two decades ago.

The DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane was returning from a restaurant on New Year’s Eve when it made a right turn and plunged into the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney.

Richard Cousins, 58, boss of catering giant Compass, his sons Edward and William, fiancee Emma Bowden and her daughter Heather Bowden-Page died alongside pilot Gareth Morgan, who was reportedly Canadian-born.

New South Wales state police Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings said investigators could see the plane had sustained severe damage after they raised it from the water.

“It appeared that there’d been quite an impact on hitting the water,” he said.

Three key parts – one wing, the floats and the fuselage of the single-engine aircraft – were removed from the river and divers were working to recover the rest amid very poor underwater visibility.

The parts are set to be examined by engineering and maintenance experts from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), with a preliminary report into the crash due in 30 days and a final report within a year.