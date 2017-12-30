Wife throws hubby party ahead of snip
We have parties to mark every other milestone in family life, so why not celebrate the decision to have a vasectomy?
That was clearly what one mum thought when she decided to throw her husband a “Balls Voyage” party.
Kimberly D Hemperly, of the US, put all the details on their Facebook page when she and husband Jason told friends they had decided not to have any more children.
They have two kids – a boy and a girl. Although grateful for their family, they knew the time had come for him to get the chop.
“We have an announcement to make!” Kimberly wrote.
“We are thrilled to say we will NOT be adding anymore tiny humans to our family!
“My husband is taking one for the team and to celebrate this momentous occasion I felt the need to throw him a little ‘Balls Voyage’ party for his upcoming procedure.”
She made her family matching T-shirts. His had “Time to retire the swim team” and the kids had T-shirts with “Swim team survivor”.
The cake, yes there was a cake, had “snip, snap” written on it, complete with a tiny gravestone for his swimmers.
The excited wife gave her husband a tray of presents including tiny sausages, meatballs, chocolates, bananas and a surgery glove ice-pack full of frozen peas.
“We feel like two is plenty for us,” Kimberly said.
“We were lucky enough to be blessed with one of each.”
Because his wife had undergone two C-sections, he thought it only fair he went under the knife.
“He’s very selfless in that way,” she said.
Her Facebook post has been liked 65 000 times and shared nearly 50 000 times. – NZ Stuff