Wife throws hubby party ahead of snip

We have parties to mark every other milestone in family life, so why not celebrate the decision to have a vasectomy?

That was clearly what one mum thought when she decided to throw her husband a “Balls Voyage” party.

Kimberly D Hemperly, of the US, put all the details on their Facebook page when she and husband Jason told friends they had decided not to have any more children.

They have two kids – a boy and a girl. Although grateful for their family, they knew the time had come for him to get the chop.

“We have an announcement to make!” Kimberly wrote.

“We are thrilled to say we will NOT be adding anymore tiny humans to our family!

“My husband is taking one for the team and to celebrate this momentous occasion I felt the need to throw him a little ‘Balls Voyage’ party for his upcoming procedure.”