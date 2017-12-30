Bali declares garbage emergency after beaches spoilt by rising tide of plastic

For decades, tourists have flocked to the Indonesian island of Bali to surf, snorkel and sunbathe on its perfect beaches.

But now the island has declared a garbage emergency after the country’s most popular tourist beaches were inundated with a rising tide of plastic waste.

A 5.8km stretch of beach on the island’s western coast was declared an emergency zone after authorities realised that the volume of plastic being washed up was endangering the tourist trade.

Workers sent in to Jimbaran, Kuta and Seminyak beaches, among the island’s busiest, were carting off up to 100 tons of junk a day at the peak of the cleanup.

Plastic pollution on Bali has soared in recent years and has become a major concern for visitors and residents.

“It is awful. People just don’t care, it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere,” Gulang, a hotel worker who declined to give his second name, said.

“The government does something, but it is really just a token thing.”

He said much of the pollution on Bali was down to habitual fly tipping that sees rubbish carried out to sea during the rainy season and blamed much of the problem on the indifference of many islanders to the issue.