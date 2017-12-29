Zimbabwe deputies sworn in

Zimbabwe’s former army commander, who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, was sworn in as one of Zimbabwe’s two vice-presidents yesterday.

General Constantino Chiwenga, 61, took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to obey, uphold and defend the constitution.

Also sworn in as vice-president yesterday was veteran politician and long-serving state security minister Kembo Mohadi.

“I will discharge my duties with all my strength and to the best of my knowledge and ability,” Chiwenga said at the ceremony on the lawns of the presidential residence.

Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, dozens of government officials, military and police chiefs as well as traditional leaders attended the event.

Chiwenga retired from the military last week, slightly over a month after the army temporarily took control of the country on November 15, culminating in Mugabe’s resignation six days later.

Mnangagwa, who had a few weeks earlier been humiliated and sacked from his job as vice-president by Mugabe, then took over as head of state.

Mugabe, 93, was ousted from power after the military stepped in following internal feuding and factionalism that escalated in the ruling Zanu-PF party over who would succeed him.