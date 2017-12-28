Obama warns of social media dangers

Former US president Barack Obama told Britain’s Prince Harry he was concerned social media was corroding civil discourse, in what he said was his first interview since leaving the White House, aired yesterday.

“One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities,” he told the prince, who was guest editing BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases. Things aren’t as simple as they’ve been portrayed in whatever chat room you’ve been in.