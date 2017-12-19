Uber driver held over UK envoy’s death

British embassy worker Rebecca Dykes, 30, found dead on highway near Lebanese capital

A taxi driver has been arrested over the murder of a British embassy worker in Lebanon, whose body was found strangled and dumped at the side of a highway.

Rebecca Dykes, 30, who had been working for the Department of International Development, was discovered dead on Saturday next to a highway out of the capital.

A postmortem suggested she had been strangled and police sources told The Telegraph she had been sexually assaulted.

Dykes was found with string tied around her neck.

The 41-year-old man, identified only as Tarek H, was arrested at 3am yesterday morning, security sources said.

He is a driver for Uber with a previous arrest for drug use, a Lebanese security source said.

The Lebanese news agency said the Lebanese man had confessed to killing Dyke after she resisted when he sexually assaulted her.

Dykes, from London, had been out at a bar on Friday night for the farewell party of an embassy colleague in the central Gemmayzeh neighbourhood of the city.

She left with a friend before midnight, telling others she had an early flight home for Christmas.

A senior official in the judiciary said she had booked her vehicle using the Uber app, whose driver identification and rating system is seen by many, especially women, as offering better safety guarantees than when hailing a cab off the street in Lebanon.

The driver picked her up from Gemmayzeh and drove to the nearby Achrafiyeh neighbourhood where she lived, but did not drop her off there.

Police traced the suspect’s car through surveillance cameras on the highway, where he dumped the body at about 4am, news agency NNA reported.