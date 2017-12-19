Latest:
Passenger train derails onto highway in Washington state

Picture: Twitter/ @lisastylgrlecho

An Amtrak passenger train derailed early Monday in Washington state near the city of Tacoma, with one car dropping down onto a busy interstate highway, officials and witnesses said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Photographs posted online by people at the scene showed a long passenger car dangling down onto the highway from an overpass, and other cars also off the rails.

Amtrak said it was “aware of an incident” involving Train 501, but did not immediately provide further details.

