Tropical storm death toll reaches 26

Thousands displaced and many missing in Philippines disaster

Landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Kai-Tak have killed 26 people and 23 more are missing in the eastern Philippines, authorities said yesterday. The deaths were reported in the small island province of Biliran, a day after the storm pounded the east of the archipelago.

Kai-Tak tore across the major islands of Samar and Leyte on Saturday, toppling power lines in 39 towns and cities and damaging roads and bridges, the national disaster agency said.

About 87 700 people were forced from their homes in the region. But the previous death toll had stood at just three.

Provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer Sofronio Dacillo said the deaths occurred in four towns in Biliran at the weekend.

“Rocks as big as cars fell on concrete houses after three days of continuous, heavy rain,” Biliran police information officer Lilibeth Morillo said as she described a landslide in the mountainous district of Lucsoon.

“There were six families living there but they did not evacuate,” she said. Seven bodies were recovered in the area.

Gerardo Espina, governor of the island province just east of Leyte, gave the same overall death toll of 26, with 23 missing.

Kai-Tak weakened yesterday afternoon with gusts of up to 80km/h, and was downgraded to a tropical depression, state weather forecasters said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday he would fly to the storm-hit areas.

“There is so much destruction there. There are places where the bridge was destroyed and I would like to see for myself what government can do better,” he said.