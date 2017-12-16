War crimes judges award compensation to child soldiers who served under DRC warlord

International war crimes judges awarded $10-million (R133-million) in landmark reparations to hundreds or thousands of former child soldiers conscripted into a Congolese militia and left brutalised by the horrific experience.

Warlord Thomas Lubanga, 56, was jailed for 14 years after being convicted in 2012 at the International Criminal Court (ICC) of abducting boys and girls and press-ganging them into his Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) in the eastern Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The judges said Lubanga was also liable for compensation due to 425 victims, identified by the court, and who at the time of the crimes in 2002-03 were all under 15.

But they stressed that “hundreds or even thousands of additional victims” suffered at the hands of Lubanga’s militia.

Each of the 425 named victims had suffered harm amounting to $8 000 (R107 000) each, for a total of $3.4-million (R45-million), presiding judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut said.

The judges then awarded a further $6.6-million to help others who may now come forward. The award is collective, and will be used in projects to help the victims. The question of how to calculate the value of a lost childhood, which descended into a fog of violence, bloodshed and chaos, had bedevilled the courts.

With the passage of time, many of the victims are now in their 30s and have children of their own.

“How do you calculate a lost youth? What is it worth? A million, half a million, five thousand euros, a thousand euros?” lawyer Luc Walleyn asked the tribunal in The Hague during hearings last year.