UN head warns against sleepwalking into war on Korean peninsula

War must not be allowed to break out on the Korean peninsula and the issue must be resolved through talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday, while UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned of the danger of sleepwalking into conflict.

Xi made his comments to visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in just days after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without preconditions.

But the White House said on Wednesday that no negotiations could be held with North Korea until it improved its behaviour.

The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line toward North Korea, approved Tillerson’s overture.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tillerson’s offer of direct contacts with North Korea was a very good signal, while warning that a US strike on the North would have catastrophic consequences.

North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile on November 29, which it said could put all of the United States within range, in defiance of international pressure and UN sanctions.

While South Korea and China share the goal of getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and stop testing increasingly sophisticated longrange missiles, the two have not seen eye to eye on how to achieve this.

Meeting in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi told Moon that the goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula must be stuck to, and that war and chaos could not be allowed to happen, state media said.