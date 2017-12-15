Life sentences for DRC child rapists

A dozen militiamen in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been jailed for life for raping about 40 children, including a baby, in what was judged a crime against humanity.

They belong to a militia group, Djeshi ya Yesu – the “Army of Jesus” in Swahili – led by South Kivu provincial politician Frederic Batumike.

The children, from babies aged just eight months to a 12-year-old girl, were kidnapped and raped between 2013 and last year.

A crowd gathered in the area before Batumike and the 11 others were convicted by a military tribunal and sentenced to life in prison for the crime against humanity by rape and murder on Wednesday.