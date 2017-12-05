Trump does about-turn on candidate in sex scandal

US President Donald Trump issued his most explicit endorsement to date of embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including one who was 14 at the time.

Trump had previously characterised the allegations, first reported by The Washington Post, as very troubling, before changing tack and warning voters in Moore’s home state of Alabama that a victory for his Democratic rival Doug Jones would be a disaster.

Yesterday, he cited Democrats’ opposition to his legislative agenda, including tax cuts, as reasons for his support.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive tax cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” he tweeted.

“We need his vote on stopping crime and illegal immigration.”