Mugabe mansion on school land

Mystery as ex-president’s daughter builds house on state property earmarked for education centre

Robert Mugabe’s eldest daughter hired Chinese builders to build an opulent home on state-owned land in Harare that was originally intended for a school just months before her father was ousted from office.

Bona Mugabe, 27, is building on a picturesque hillside and has created a scar visible for kilometres in the countryside near her parents’ estate.

The place is part of a vast Grace Mugabe property portfolio uncovered by a Telegraph investigation.

The case amplifies longstanding questions about the Mugabes’ use of state resources for their personal benefit and enrichment.

City politicians say land taxes due to the municipality in which the new mansion sits are overdue, depriving the area of much-needed revenue.

More than a week after Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s successor, was sworn into office, only one minister and two party members have been charged with any wrongdoing.

They include Ignatius Chombo, Mugabe’s last finance minister.

Records in Harare showed he took land belonging to the city for his own and the ruling party’s benefit, opposition Movement for Democratic Change Party councillor Rusty Markham said.

But some opposition leaders think the former finance minister is a scapegoat for the alleged corruption of other influential figures, including Grace Mugabe, who will not be investigated.

“The law should take its course,” University of Zimbabwe political scientist Eldred Masunungure said.

“We are hoping any legal process will not fall victim to political machinations by the new powers that be.”

Allegations include claims that the Mugabes used state funds to bankroll unprofitable farms during the land seizures of the 2000s, and that the family took foreign cash from the national Treasury to fund personal trips abroad.