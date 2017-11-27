Farming life for ousted Mugabe

Former president looking forward to retirement, nephew says

Ousted Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was in good health and quite jovial after being forced to resign when a military takeover ended his 37 years in power, according to his nephew.

However, Leo Mugabe declined to discuss the $10-million (R14-million) retirement bonus reportedly granted to the 93-year-old as part of a deal that finally persuaded him to resign.

“He is actually looking forward to his new life — farming and staying at the rural home. He has taken it well,” the son of Mugabe’s late sister, Sabina, said.

He said Mugabe’s wife, Grace, was now concentrating on plans to build a university in his honour.

“I like the spirit she has, she is with him all the time,” Leo said. “She is an amazing person. She wants to continue planning the Robert Mugabe University so that they have something to do.”

Zimbabwe announced plans in August to build the $1-billion (R14-billion) post-graduate university in Mazowe, 35km outside Harare.

The plan drew fierce criticism as Mugabe is accused of brutal repression and bringing the country to economic ruin.

In the exit negotiations, Mugabe was granted the lump sum, full immunity and allowed to keep his assets, according to the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper.

He will still be paid his full salary, in line with constitution, while Grace will reportedly receive half his pay after his death.

Asked about the deal, Mugabe’s long-time spokesman, George Charamba, said that the package of a retiring president was defined by law.

He said earlier that immunity had not been discussed during the talks between the president and the army chiefs who briefly put Mugabe under house arrest.