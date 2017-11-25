Mnangagwa sets Zimbabwe on new path

Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed sweeping change as he was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president yesterday, seeking to reassure foreign investors and pledging to fight poverty and corruption after Robert Mugabe’s shock resignation.

In his inaugural address, the new president set out a programme of dramatic change that promised a stark reversal of many of Mugabe’s signature policies.

He pledged that his government would compensate white farmers whose land had been seized by Mugabe, protect international investments in the country, and re-engage with foreign powers.

Elections scheduled for next year would go ahead as planned, he said.

“I humbly appeal to all of us that we let bygones be bygones,” he said at the ceremony in the 60 000-seat national stadium, which was packed to capacity.

“We must work together -you, me, all of us who make this nation.

“I stand here today, to say that our country is ready for a sturdy re-engagement programme with all the nations of the world,” he said.

After reciting the oath of office, he was given a ceremonial chain and sash of office, flanked by his wife Auxilia, receiving salutes and pledges of allegiance from the country’s military and security chiefs.

Military aircraft and helicopters then staged a fly-past.

Mnangagwa also used his speech to pay tribute to Mugabe, describing him as one of the “founding fathers of our nation”.

“We are excited and expecting a lot from Mnangagwa. We have been under a dictatorship for a very long time,” 23-year-old Sharon Mauyakufa said.