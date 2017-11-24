Twins’ skin transplant a world first

A man who suffered burns over 95% of his body, putting him on the verge of death, was saved by a skin transplant from his identical twin in a worldfirst operation, French doctors said yesterday.

The 33-year-old man, identified only as Franck, received skin grafted from his brother Eric’s skull, back and thighs.

Receiving a transplant from a genetically identical twin eliminates the risk of seeing the recipient’s body reject “foreign” material from an unrelated donor.

Usually in burn cases, the skin of a deceased donor is used, and the donor skin is typically rejected within weeks. That is usually enough time for new skin to start growing or to be harvested from elsewhere on the patient’s body.

Twin-on-twin skin transplants have been done before, but this was the first to cover such a large surface area, Maurice Mimoun, a surgeon at the Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris, where the procedure was done, said.

The previous record for such transplants involved a case where about 68% of the victim’s body was burnt.