Zim’s Mnangagwa returns home to take up presidency

Zimbabwe’s former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home yesterday to take power after the resignation of Robert Mugabe ended 37 years of authoritarian rule.

Mnangagwa flew into Harare’s Manyame airbase from South Africa and met key members of the ruling Zanu-PF before heading to State House for a briefing, his aide Larry Mavhima said.

He will be sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony tomorrow, officials said.

Mugabe’s iron grip ended on Tuesday in a shock announcement to parliament where MPs had convened to impeach him..

Mnangagwa, 75, was sacked by Mugabe on November 6 in a move that pushed infuriated army chiefs to intervene, triggering the events which led to his resignation.

Ahead of Mnangagwa’s arrival, hundreds of people gathered outside Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare in the hope he would address them, some holding placards welcoming him home, while others wore shirts bearing his likeness.

A former key Mugabe ally, Mnangagwa fled the country after his dismissal, saying he would not return without guarantees of safety.

His sacking was the result of an increasingly bitter succession battle with first lady Grace, who had been pushing to take over from her ageing husband.

Mnangagwa is a political veteran and long-time party loyalist who has served in a host of different cabinet positions since independence in 1980 and has close ties with the military.

But critics describe him as a ruthless hardliner behind years of state-sponsored violence, warning he could prove just as authoritarian as his mentor.