UCLA player’s dad ‘ungrateful fool’

US President Donald Trump yesterday reignited a feud with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting, calling him an “ungrateful fool” in a series of early-morning tweets.

LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, has played down Trump’s involvement in the three athletes’ release from Chinese detention after they admitted to stealing items from three stores during a team trip to China earlier this month.

“LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!” Trump tweeted.

In another tweet, Trump took sole credit for getting LiAngelo Ball out of a long-term prison sentence – and not the White House, the State Department or LaVar Ball’s associates in China.

“IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think,” Trump tweeted, referring to the American boxing promoter.