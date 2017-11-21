Royals mark 70th anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip marked their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together yesterday, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.

The couple married at London’s Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947, just two years after the end of World War 2, in a glittering ceremony which attracted statesmen and royalty from around the world and huge crowds of cheering well-wishers.

Seventy years on, no public events are planned. Elizabeth, now 91, and her 96-year-old husband, who retired from active public life in August, will celebrate the milestone with a private party at Windsor Castle, the monarch’s home to the west of London.