Concern as talks stall in Germany

Merkel’s bid to form new coalition partnership fails

Chancellor Angela Merkel was scrambling to drag Germany out of crisis yesterday after high-stakes talks to form a new government collapsed, potentially forcing Europe’s top economy into snap elections.

Germany now faces weeks, if not months, of paralysis with a lame-duck government that is unlikely to take bold policy action at home or on the European stage.

With no other viable coalition in sight, Germany may be forced to hold new elections that risk being as inconclusive as September’s poll.

Merkel, whose liberal refugee policy has proved deeply divisive, had been forced to seek an alliance with an unlikely group of parties after the ballot left her without a majority.

But after more than a month of gruelling negotiations, the leader of the pro-business FDP, Christian Lindner, walked out of talks overnight, saying there was no basis of trust to forge a government with Merkel’s conservative alliance CDU-CSU and the Greens.

“It is better not to govern than to govern badly,” he said, adding that the parties did not share a common vision on modernising Germany.

Voicing regret at the FDP’s decision, Merkel vowed to steer Germany through the crisis.

“As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure this country comes out well through this difficult time,” she said.

News magazine Der Spiegel called the breakdown in negotiations a catastrophe for Merkel and said Germany, long seen as an island of stability, was having its “Brexit moment, its Trump moment”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought Merkel’s backing for an ambitious EU reform plan, expressed concern about the political deadlock.

He said he hoped Germany would remain stable and strong to allow the two partners to move forward together.

The euro and Germany’s blue-chip DAX index fell slightly on the news of the stalemate, but later edged up, erasing early losses.

The acrimonious negotiations stumbled on a series of issues, including immigration.

Merkel has let in more than a million asylum seekers since 2015, sparking a backlash that allowed the far-right AfD party to win its first seats in parliament.