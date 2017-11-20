US 1960s cult killer Charles Manson dead at 83

Charles Manson, the psychopathic guru who masterminded a savage killing spree in the US that shocked the world, has died aged 83, US media and California prison officials said late Sunday.

Debra Tate – the sister of Manson’s most famous victim, Sharon Tate – told celebrity website TMZ that she received a call from prison officials saying that Manson, who had long been ill, died Sunday evening.

California prison officials later issued a statement confirming the death.

In the late 1960s, Manson headed an apocalyptic cult that committed random murders in upscale mostly white neighborhoods of Los Angeles – unleashing a wave of panic in the city and beyond.