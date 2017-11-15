R1m for cyclist who gave Trump the finger Zoom Bookmark Share Print Listen

More than $70 000 (R1-million) in donations has poured into a crowdfunding site set up for the cyclist fired from her job for making a rude gesture to President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

More than 3 000 donations – from $5 to $250 (R72 to R3 600) – have rolled in since November 6, when the GoFundMe campaign was set up for Juli Briskman.

Briskman’s raised middle finger was caught by news photographers as Trump’s motorcade passed her on October 28 as he left the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

The image immediately went viral. Three days later, the 50year-old marketing executive was fired by her company, government contractor Akima.

“Thank you Juli Briskman,” Rob Mello, who set up the GoFundMe account, said – calling her “an inspiration to us all”. – AFP