Obama urged me not to run, Biden claims

Barack Obama repeatedly discouraged Joe Biden from running for the presidency to clear the path for Hillary Clinton, the former US vice-president says in his new memoirs, published this week.

Biden says Obama played up the appeal of leaving politics and gave little encouragement about a possible bid for the White House.

He says Obama’s pollster effectively told him he had no real path to the nomination and running for the presidency would rock the boat.

Biden even reveals suspicions that Obama gave an “explicit commitment” of support to Clinton, believing she was best placed to secure his legacy.

Biden did not enter the presidential race, because of his son Beau’s death from cancer, clearing the way for Clinton to clinch the Democratic nomination.