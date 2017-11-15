Obama urged me not to run, Biden claims
Barack Obama repeatedly discouraged Joe Biden from running for the presidency to clear the path for Hillary Clinton, the former US vice-president says in his new memoirs, published this week.
Biden says Obama played up the appeal of leaving politics and gave little encouragement about a possible bid for the White House.
He says Obama’s pollster effectively told him he had no real path to the nomination and running for the presidency would rock the boat.
Biden even reveals suspicions that Obama gave an “explicit commitment” of support to Clinton, believing she was best placed to secure his legacy.
Biden did not enter the presidential race, because of his son Beau’s death from cancer, clearing the way for Clinton to clinch the Democratic nomination.
Clinton lost to Donald Trump, ushering in a Republican president who has promised to dismantle key parts of Obama’s legacy.
Biden makes clear he would have run his presidential pitch around protecting the middle classes and believes he would have stood a better chance of defeating Trump.
The revelations, made in the book Promise Me, Dad, reveal the first time cracks appeared in the so-called “bromance” between Biden and Obama.
It comes with Biden openly contemplating whether to run for president in 2020.
In the book, Biden emphasises the depth of friendship he built with Obama while in office.
But he details repeated attempts by Obama to work out his intentions in an apparent attempt to dissuade him to run. – The Telegraph