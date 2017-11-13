Queen drops Cenotaph role

Queen Elizabeth took a significant step back from official duties yesterday, leaving heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles to lay a tribute to Britain’s war dead on her behalf.

The queen traditionally lays a wreath at the Cenotaph national war memorial in London, but for the first time she observed the annual Remembrance Sunday service from a balcony.

Her eldest son, Charles, instead stepped forward following a nationwide two-minute silence, placing a wreath of poppies at the monument close to parliament.

Other members of the royal family, including princes William and Harry, also took part in the ceremony along with senior politicians and veterans.

Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn also placed wreaths at the Cenotaph, while the ceremony was attended by former premiers including Tony Blair.

The queen has missed the ceremony only six times in her 65-year reign and handing over her role to Charles is a visible sign to her subjects that she is reducing her official duties.