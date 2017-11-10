Zimbabwe renames airport after Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a ceremony renaming Harare Airport in his honour yesterday, as his sacking of his deputy fuelled speculation over his succession plans.

The president, 93, unveiled a plaque at the newly named Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The refurbishment of the airport has been condemned by opposition figures as a waste of money.

Activists from Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party had campaigned for it to be renamed, with threats.

Mugabe fired vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally, on Monday, in a move that opened the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him.