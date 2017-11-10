Zimbabwe renames airport after Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a ceremony renaming Harare Airport in his honour yesterday, as his sacking of his deputy fuelled speculation over his succession plans.
The president, 93, unveiled a plaque at the newly named Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
The refurbishment of the airport has been condemned by opposition figures as a waste of money.
Activists from Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party had campaigned for it to be renamed, with threats.
Mugabe fired vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally, on Monday, in a move that opened the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him.
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said the renaming of the airport marked a new low in the political and aviation history of Zimbabwe.
“Mugabe is fully determined to take the country down with him,” the opposition party said.