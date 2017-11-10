Latest:
World 

Zimbabwe renames airport after Mugabe

AFP 0 Comment
Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe
File picture: Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a ceremony renaming Harare Airport in his honour yesterday, as his sacking of his deputy fuelled speculation over his succession plans.

The president, 93, unveiled a plaque at the newly named Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The refurbishment of the airport has been condemned by opposition figures as a waste of money.

Activists from Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party had campaigned for it to be renamed, with threats.

Mugabe fired vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally, on Monday, in a move that opened the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said the renaming of the airport marked a new low in the political and aviation history of Zimbabwe.

“Mugabe is fully determined to take the country down with him,” the opposition party said.

You May Also Like

Lava 30m from Hawaii home, nearing main road

TMG Editor 0

First lady brings down the house at Democratic convention in US

Luciana Lopez and Amy Tennery 0

New Nepal leader promises to work for unity

AFP 0

Leave a Reply