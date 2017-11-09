Toxic smog shuts Delhi schools

Doctors warn of major health emergency as pollution levels soar in north India, Pakistan

Delhi authorities ordered all schools to shut yesterday after choking smog descended on north India and Pakistan, with pollution levels in the city 40 times the World Health Organisation’s safe limit. Levels of PM 2.5, the microscopic particles that are the most damaging to health, reached more than 1 000 micrograms per m³ in the Indian capital yesterday, according to US embassy measurements.

That is 40 times the WHO safe maximum of 25 over a 24-hour period, and 100 times its upper limit for long-term exposure.

With Indian doctors warning of a public health emergency, the Delhi government ordered all schools in the city to close until Sunday – citing the threat to the health of an estimated five million pupils in the capital.

Dr Arvind Kumar said the smog had made the city unfit for human habitation.

“The kind of toxin levels out there, you are affecting your brain, your heart, your lungs, every part of your body and it is causing irreparable damage,” Kumar, chairman of the Centre for Chest Surgery at the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, said.

Pollution regularly spikes in the region before the onset of winter as farmers set alight their fields to burn the post-harvest crop stubble — a practice that remains widespread despite an official ban.

Cooler air also traps pollutants from local industry, coal-fired power plants and vehicles near the ground and prevents them dispersing into the atmosphere, a phenomenon known as inversion.

A report in the Lancet medical journal last month said pollution had claimed as many as 2.5 million lives in India in 2015, the highest in the world.

In Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, flights were cancelled, school times pushed back and hospitals overwhelmed with patients.

At Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, elderly patients wearing oxygen masks and lying on stretchers crammed the corridors awaiting treatment.