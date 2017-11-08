Trump urges N Korea to make a deal
President Donald Trump yesterday warned North Korea he was prepared to use the full range of US military power to stop any attack, but in a more conciliatory appeal than ever before he urged Pyongyang to make a deal to end the nuclear standoff.
Speaking on North Korea’s doorstep during a visit to Seoul, Trump said that while “we hope to God” not to have to resort to the use of full US military might, he was ready to do whatever was necessary to prevent the “North Korean dictator” from threatening millions of lives.
“We cannot allow North Korea to threaten all that we have built,” Trump said after talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has supported diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang.
But at times taking a more measured, less confrontational tone, Trump also urged North Korea to do the right thing.
He said: “I do see some movement,” but declined to elaborate.
“It really makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Moon.
Despite Trump’s renewed threats against North Korea, it was a far cry from the more strident approach he has pursued in recent months, including his previous dismissal of any diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang as a waste of time.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made clear, however, that he has little interest in negotiations, at least until he has developed a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.
Landing earlier at Osan Air Base outside Seoul, the president and first lady stepped down from Air Force One onto a red carpet at the start of a 24-hour visit that could aggravate tensions with North Korea.
He then flew by helicopter to Camp Humphreys, the largest US military base in the country, and met US and South Korean troops, along with Moon. – AFP