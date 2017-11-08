Johnson clarifies remarks over jailed Brit

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called his Iranian counterpart yesterday in a bid to clarify remarks which left him accused of jeopardising the case of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran.

Johnson faced calls to quit after telling a parliamentary committee last week that Nazanin ZaghariRatcliffe was training journalists in Iran when she was arrested for alleged sedition last year – a comment her employer and her family insisted he correct.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, appeared in court on Saturday to face further charges, first brought early last month, that carry a 16-year prison term.

The Iranian judiciary issued an online report on Sunday, saying Johnson’s comments proved she was not on holiday, as her family said, backing the justification for new charges.