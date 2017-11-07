US in dark times, says Trump

President faces calls for tighter gun control after Texas church shooting

The US is living in dark times, President Donald Trump said yesterday as the nation grieved a shooting massacre at a Texas church, but with calls for stricter gun control reinvigorated, he insisted the latest tragedy “isn’t a guns situation”.

Sunday’s carnage – which came just five weeks after the worst gun massacre in modern US history in Las Vegas – saw a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest use an assault rifle to open fire on the congregation of a smalltown Texas church, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more.

“I think mental health is your problem here,” Trump said, when asked if gun control could reduce the rampant firearms violence plaguing the US.

Speaking in Tokyo as part of his Asia tour, Trump dubbed the gunman as deranged and said America’s most recent mass shooting “isn’t a guns situation”.

The victims were gunned down at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a rural community of about 400 people 50km southeast of San Antonio.

A pastor’s daughter, a pregnant mother and a boy of five were among the victims, it emerged yesterday.

Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months’ pregnant, was one of the first names to emerge.

Daughters Emily and Megan had finished third and first in their respective categories in a 4-H bakeoff and displayed their handiwork in posted photos.

But on Sunday afternoon, Holcombe’s Facebook page went grim. “Keep the Holcombe family in your prayers,” a friend posted.

Holcombe was among the 26 killed, her cousin, Nick Uhlig said.

Uhlig said Holcombe’s in-laws were also killed, and he told the Houston Chronicle that three of Holcombe’s children also died.

Holcombe’s father-in-law, Bryan Holcombe, had done prison ministry, Uhlig said.

The gunman, widely identified as Devin Kelley, 26, was described by authorities as a young white man who was found dead in his vehicle after being confronted by a resident.The Air Force said Kelley served at a base in New Mexico starting in 2010 before being court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assaulting his wife and child.

He was sentenced to 12 months in confinement and received a bad conduct discharge, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. He was discharged in 2014.

Dressed all in black, Kelley fired outside the church before entering the building and continuing to spray bullets, Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin said.

“As he exited the church, a resident grabbed his rifle and engaged the suspect.

“The suspect dropped his rifle and fled from the church,” Martin said.

“Our local citizen pursued the suspect.”

Law enforcement later found Kelley dead in his car, which had crashed.

It was not clear if he had killed himself or was shot by the resident who had confronted him.

Multiple weapons were found in the car.

The wounded had injuries varying from minor to very severe, Martin said.

The dead included the 14-year-old daughter of pastor Frank Pomeroy, the church leader told ABC News.

A two-year-old was wounded, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Trump called the horrific shooting an act of evil, ordering flags be flown half-mast at the White House and federal buildings. “Our hearts are broken but in dark times . . . such as these, Americans do what they do best: we pull together,” he said.

Though he said "it's a little bit soon to go into it" regarding calls for gun control, the president promised his administration's full support for the investigation.