It is over! A relationship spanning more than 40 years between Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his former blue-eyed boy – now former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa – has come to an end.

Conveying the message to the media‚ Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said “the vice-president has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty‚ disrespect and unreliability in the execution of his duties”.

Mnangagwa‚ who started out as Mugabe’s chief of security during the armed struggle in 1976, led a faction within the party called Team Lacoste which was fighting against another, called Generation 40‚ fronted by Mugabe’s wife‚ Grace.

However‚ as the succession fight continued‚ it became clear that Mugabe was on his wife’s side and the plan was to drop him in December at the party’s extraordinary congress.