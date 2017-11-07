Mugabe sacks old ally Mnangagwa
It is over! A relationship spanning more than 40 years between Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his former blue-eyed boy – now former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa – has come to an end.
Conveying the message to the media‚ Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said “the vice-president has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty‚ disrespect and unreliability in the execution of his duties”.
Mnangagwa‚ who started out as Mugabe’s chief of security during the armed struggle in 1976, led a faction within the party called Team Lacoste which was fighting against another, called Generation 40‚ fronted by Mugabe’s wife‚ Grace.
However‚ as the succession fight continued‚ it became clear that Mugabe was on his wife’s side and the plan was to drop him in December at the party’s extraordinary congress.
Grace had the liberty to openly fire salvos at Mnangagwa, calling him names like “coward”.
At a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday, Mugabe sprang to his wife’s defence when a section of the crowd heckled and booed her.
“Did I make a mistake by appointing him as my vice-president? If I did‚ then I can fire him even tomorrow. He should go start his own party‚” a visibly angry Mugabe said as Mnangagwa looked on.
On the first day of the week’s business, Mugabe kept his word and fired Mnangagwa and 29 other party members aligned with him. – TimesLIVE