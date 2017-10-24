EU boss denies May ‘begged’ for help

EU officials yesterday denied a German newspaper report saying a “tortured” British Prime Minister Theresa May pleaded with EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker for help in stalled Brexit negotiations at a dinner in Brussels last week.

German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said May begged Juncker for help in the negotiations, warning Europeans of the immense political risk she had taken domestically in backing away from a hard Brexit, asking for a two-year transition period.

The article, which did not cite sources, said May appeared tortured, fearful and discouraged at a dinner with Juncker just days ahead of an EU summit in which EU leaders handed May a small victory by agreeing to start preparations for the next stage of negotiations.

The report which appeared on Sunday said Juncker later told colleagues that May appeared beaten down by party infighting and looked like she was not sleeping at night, with dark circles under her eyes.