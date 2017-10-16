VIDEO: Truck-bomb toll hits 200

Fatalities expected to rise further after massive blast rocks Somali capital

The death toll from a massive weekend truck bomb in a busy shopping district of Mogadishu surged to more than 200, with more than 250 people wounded, marking the most deadly such attack by Somalia’s al-Shabaab insurgency.

The figure was a huge jump from an initial police estimate of 20 dead in the hours after the deadly explosion ripped through the Somali capital on Saturday, causing scenes of carnage and widespread devastation.

“We are getting different numbers from the medical centres, most of them burned beyond recognition,” police official Ibrahim Mohamed said.

Rescuers worked through Saturday night to try to pull bodies from the rubble after the truck bomb exploded outside the Safari Hotel on a busy road junction, levelling buildings and leaving many vehicles in flames.

In a posting on Facebook, the Somali Senate’s deputy speaker suggested there was evidence the toll could be well over 200.

“We visited Medina hospital where the director told us that 218 dead bodies were admitted at the hospital since [Saturday],” Senator Abshir Ahmed said, saying the hospital chief had told them 130 of the bodies had been burned beyond recognition.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, but al-Shabaab, a militant group aligned with al-Qaeda, has carried out dozens of suicide bombings in its bid to overthrow Somalia’s internationally backed government.

Mogadishu mayor Tabid Abdi Mohamed also visited those wounded in the blast, saying he lacked words to describe what he had seen.

“What I have seen at the hospitals I have visited is unspeakable,” he said, calling on everyone to help in the rescue efforts.

“There is no tragedy worse than when someone comes to the dead body of their relative and cannot recognise them.”

The explosion occurred at a junction in Hodan, a bustling commercial district in the city’s northwest which has many shops, hotels and businesses.