Wildfires kill 31, hundreds missing

The death toll from raging California wildfires has risen to 31 as body-recovery teams used cadaver dogs to find victims, making it the deadliest series of blazes in the state’s history.

Meanwhile, their two adult daughters endured an agonising wait after losing contact with their parents shortly after calling to urge them to evacuate.

The retired couple had to hold each other for warmth in the cold water even as the fire melted personal effects they left at the poolside.

Jan, 65, and John, 70, Pascoe tried to flee their home in the hills above the city of Santa Rosa as the conflagration closed in, only to discover they had been cut off by a wall of flames.

One couple confronted with a wall of fire recounted how they had survived for six hours as a wildfire raged around them by taking shelter in their neighbour’s swimming pool.

The fires, which began on Sunday, have swept through California’s wine country, leaving thousands of people homeless and burning more than 76 000 hectares of land.

The pair said they had first smelled smoke around 10pm but thought the fire was far away. They then took a call from their older daughter, Zoe Giraudo, urging her parents to evacuate.

Pascoe, an artist and retired wine broker, put some of his paintings and Dale Chihuly glass bowls he inherited from his mother in his Toyota Tacoma truck and the couple went to bed.

They were woken by another call from their daughter around midnight and by then the wind had picked up and they could see the flames getting closer.

The pair picked up their 17-year-old cat and drove to the main road, but soon ran into a wall of flames and had to head back. When Jan opened her car door, the cat leapt out before running off and has not been seen since.

When they reached the neighbour’s pool they waited until the last moment before getting into the cold water.

When they saw their neighbour’s house and a big tree next to the pool go up in flames, they decided it was time.

In the water they used wet T-shirts to protect their faces to the end furthest from the house. The couple faced the strange prospect of needing to keep warm in the cold water as the fire burned around them, so they hugged each other for heat.

Jan said: “I just kept going under. It was the only way to survive. And I kept saying, ‘How long does it take for a house to burn down?’ We were freezing.”

They waited for six hours for their neighbour’s home to be consumed by the flames and the fire to pass before they could get out and warm themselves on the charred patio around the pool. Jan later discovered her phone, which she had left in her shoe on the edge of the pool, had been melted by the flames.

As the Pascoes clung to each other in the water, their daughters Zoe, 38, and Mia, 32, endured an anguished wait. By 7am the next day, Zoe was preparing herself for the worst and asked her husband: “Do you think they are gone? Do you think I need to prepare myself for this?”

An hour-and-a-half later they got word that their mother and father had survived. Their home, which was built in the fashion of a boat with 11 levels and small rooms designed to remind them of places they had travelled, was destroyed in the blaze.

Hundreds of people are still missing.

Another amazing story comes from horse trainer Rebecca Cushman, 41, who set out while it was still dark on Monday morning towing a four-horse trailer behind her white Dodge pickup truck. She worked all day and into the night, loading four horses at a time from fire-ravaged farms and ranches in Sonoma and Napa counties, taking the animals back to her farm in West Petaluma before going out for more.

By Thursday, she had helped rescue 48 horses, several cows and even some yaks in the bucolic vineyard and farm country north of San Francisco.

“We have dogs, goats, guinea fowl, chickens, ducks, donkeys, miniature horses and horses at our farm right n o w, ” Cushman said on Thursday. “I just finished helping load yaks and cows.”

Animals are difficult to rescue in disasters like California’s fast-moving wildfires, as their owners must often choose between staying behind to care for them or fleeing to protect their own lives. – The Telegraph